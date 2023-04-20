Mercury receives iF Design Awards

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has been recognized with four International Forum Design (iF) awards for its Avator 7.5e electric outboard motor, its V10 Verado outboard and its V12 Verado outboard. All three outboards were recognized in the Automotive/Vehicles category, and Avator was also honored in the Product Interfaces category for its integrated and remote display. For all three products, Mercury partnered with Designworks, a BMW Group Company.

“We are proud to be honored by iF with these prestigious design awards,” said Todd Dannenberg, Mercury director of industrial design. “Every aspect of Avator was designed with attention to quality, durability, reliability and the end user experience. And Mercury’s Verado platform continues to be praised around the world for its best-in-class innovation, performance and design. To be honored globally for these products is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with Designworks and talent of the industrial design team here at Mercury.”

Mercury has now received seven iF design awards; its V-6 lineup was honored in 2019, its FourStroke outboard platform in 2015, and its ERC (Electronic Remote Control) in 2014.

This is the second global recognition for Avator, which won the Innovation Award at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show. The electric outboard delivers clean, quiet power with innovative features that make it simple for boaters to enjoy the water. Swappable batteries, a quick-connect mounting system and intuitive controls make setup and operation easy. The integrated display is optimized in its placement for easy-to-read battery level and motor status.

The Mercury 5.7L V10 350 and 400hp Verado outboard was designed to be a sculpted monolith in its overall appearance, a design that is sophisticated, crafted, clean, bold, and iconic. It was designed to offer a premium appearance combined with extraordinary power and technology for consumers boating needs.

The Mercury 7.6L V12 600hp Veradooutboard is a game changing outboard engine in its overall design. It was conceived to deliver a powerful visual message with its sculpted monolith in the overall appearance. It was designed to offer a world-class premium appearance combined with extraordinary power and technology. Furthering the legacy of the Verado engine family, Mercury challenged conventional outboard thinking to drive an incredibly luxurious boating experience.

“As Mercury’s strategic design partner, together our goal is to build a cohesive and harmonious design language across their suite of outboard engines," said Johannes Lampela, director of industrial design at Designworks LA. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by the iF Awards, and embrace the challenge of transitioning Mercury’s premium boating experience and powerful performance brand into the era of electric propulsion.”