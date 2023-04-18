Organizers report success for 2023 Palm Beach Boat Show

The 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show, owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) and produced by Informa Markets, concluded on Sunday, March 26. Organizers say the event saw an impressive turnout in the number of boating enthusiasts, industry professionals, and luxury seekers from around the world making their way to West Palm Beach.

Throughout the show, guests were treated to the latest in yacht and superyacht designs, sportfishing boats, cruisers, center consoles, inflatables, and a wide range of marine accessories. Among the many highlights was the world premiere of Benetti’s superyacht Calex, as well as product debuts from leading brands in the marine industry. For visitors interested in new electric technology, guests were treated to Ford’s F150 and the Mach-e.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. “The strong attendance and enthusiasm from exhibitors and attendees alike demonstrate the growth and vitality of the marine industry. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with MIAPBC and the City of West Palm Beach, whose collaboration and support have been instrumental to producing this event year after year.”

This year’s show also had a strong presence in marine conservation and sustainability initiatives. Overseen by experts like Hook the Future’s Captain Don Dingman and the Cox Science Center, partners offered guests of all ages access to informative exhibits and seminars dedicated to educating the public on responsible boating practices and the preservation of the ocean and marine life.

“We are proud to have hosted such an exceptional event, which not only provided a platform for marine businesses to connect with customers but also contributed significantly to the local economy," said Alyssa Freeman, Executive Director of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC). “We would like to thank all of our exhibitors, sponsors, and visitors for their support and look forward to welcoming them back in 2024.”

Since 1982, the Palm Beach International Boat Show has anchored itself as a pillar for not only the Palm Beach community but also South Florida. Last year the Palm Beach International Boat Show brought over $1 billion in economic impact to the state of Florida.

Dates are set for next year's show for March 21-24, 2024. For more information about the Palm Beach International Boat Show, visit; www.PBBoatshow.com.