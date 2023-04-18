Mack Boring mourns industry veteran

Mack Boring & Parts Co., announced the passing of former president and industry veteran Edward “Ned” McGovern III. Ned passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and loved ones on April 14, 2023, at the age of 77, following a seven-year battle with prostate cancer.



Ned was born on March 21, 1946, in Orange, N.J. He was the oldest son of Mary (née Klein) and Edward “Mack” McGovern Jr. Ned grew up in Millburn Township and attended St. Benedicts in Newark. He graduated Millburn High School in 1964. Ned went on to attend Villanova University in 1964-66 prior to enlisting in the Marine Corp to serve his country in 1966. A proud Marine veteran, Ned served as a Lance Corporal in the Marines, including a 10-month tour in Vietnam. Ned completed his service on October 6, 1968 and began his 46-year career at Mack Boring & Parts Co. the very next day. Ned married Jane Davis McGovern of Short Hills, with whom he shared his four children, that same year. In 1987, Ned was remarried to Glenda Horne, and shared 38 years of successful marriage with her until his death.



In 1990, Ned became the third generation of McGovern leaders to become President of Mack Boring, and later Co-President with his brother Steve from 2003-2008. Ned, along with the McGovern family, transformed the company with the addition of key products such as Yanmar, Isuzu and Scania. The family founded the Engine City Technical Institute and trained thousands of technicians, preparing them for careers in both on- and off-road engine service. The company reorganized into five strategic business units to position itself for the future growth to come. Ned assembled a strong management team using efficient planning models which led to record growth and increased market share.



In 2014, Ned finished his career with Mack Boring, retiring as Chairman Emeritus. He was recognized as a caring and committed boss and was always known to put the company and its employees first throughout his entire career.



Ned will always be remembered as a generous man, a straight shooter, and as tough as they get. Never one to complain, even as he endured his long battle with prostate cancer, he always thought of others and never would accept being a burden. He was a man of service and honor, and he will be sorely missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, Summit, New Jersey. He will be entombed at St. Teresa’s Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Wednesday April 19, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bradley, Brough and Dangler Funeral Home located at 299 Morris Avenue in Summit.

In lieu flowers, donations in Edward’s name may be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Prostate Cancer Program, 633 Third Ave. 5th Floor., New York, NY, 10017.