Boat Owners Warehouse sponsors Suncoast Boat Show

Boat Owners Warehouse has signed a multi-year partnership with Informa Markets to be the title sponsor of the Suncoast Boat Show; this year's event runs April 21-23, in Sarasota, Fla. The marine supply outlet will have a large prominent display in front of the Unconditional Surrender statue. Josh Goldberg, director of marketing, made the announcement.

"We're pleased to sponsor the Suncoast Boat Show and to deepen our partnership with Informa. It's also the ideal venue to promote the opening of our newest store in Sarasota, just 15 minutes away," said Goldberg. Beyond sponsorship and exhibiting, Boat Owners Warehouse will be giving away $20 gift certificates to its new location to any child who participates in one of Captain Don Dingman's Hook the Future Kids Fishing Clinics.