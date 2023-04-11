Your Boat Club opens fifth Florida location

Your Boat Club (YBC) announced the opening of its fifth location in Florida at Punta Gorda. The new spot with a fresh fleet of boats is located in the Fisherman’s Village which features waterfront shopping and dining from more than 30 shops and restaurants, as well as arts and entertainment.

Your Boat Club at Punta Gorda will offer both club memberships and rentals so residents and vacationers can enjoy everything from early morning fishing, midday cruising and sunsets. Your Boat Club Punta Gorda is located at 5 Maud Street.

For a full listing of YBC’s locations, go here.