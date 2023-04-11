Sport Fishing Championship names presenting sponsor

Sport Fishing Championship (SFC), the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing, announced Fritos as presenting sponsor of The Catch, SFC’s made-for-TV competition pairing its top tournament anglers with superstars from the NFL. The event takes place off the shores of Miami Beach and the famed Fontainebleau Resort and will be broadcast live on CBS April 15 from 1-3 p.m. ET.

An exciting new event for saltwater fishing, The Catch features four teams in head-to-head competition. Participating NFL players include Justin Herbert, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Dalvin Cook, Chris Jones, Matthew Judon and Patrick Surtain II. They join SFC Billfish Championship anglers Captain Justin Drummond of Team Quantified, Jaselyn Berthelot of Team Rising Sons, Bill Davis Captain of Polarizer Sportfishing and Taylor Sanford with Team Gypsea. Drummond is the reigning 2022 SFC Champion, Berthelot the 2022 SFC fan vote Angler of the Year, and Sanford 2022 SFC Wahoo Champion.

“We’re thrilled to welcome and partner with Fritos, an iconic brand dipping into sport fishing and fueling the passion of our competitors and millions of fans on the grandest stage,” said Mark Neifeld, CEO and commissioner of SFC. “Fishing is one of the largest participant sports on the planet, with even the most accomplished professional athletes yearning to compete with the SFC’s best of the best. The Catch sure will be exciting to watch.”

“Whether out on the water, on the field or in the stands, Fritos has long been a centerpiece for fans who enjoy a little friendly competition,” said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “Fritos, the ‘Down for Everything’ chip, is the perfect pairing for The Catch, a competition that will bring NFL stars, top anglers and fans together – what could be more fun than that?”

The Catch will use SFC’s billfish catch-and-release scoring system, and the exhibition will showcase the Coast Guard Foundation – the premier non-profit organization that supports active U.S. Coast Guard members, veterans, and their families through investments that support families, booster unit morale and honor the Coast Guard’s national mission.

The Catch will include three days of official events including The Catch Pro-Am (April 13-15), galas and gatherings, red carpets, The Catch Aerial Show over Miami Beach on Saturday evening, music and much more. Limited packages remain available for The Catch Pro-Am, where participants (groups of six) will compete in a competition on Friday, April 14, which will benefit the SFC’s 15 “community champion” nonprofits and causes that will be featured throughout the league's 2023 Season broadcasts.

The Catch will be broadcast live from four boats, four chase boats, helicopters and more. It sets the stage for the 2023 SFC Billfish Championship which will have 88 hours of live tournament coverage across its 12 tournaments on CBS Sports Network, with the season kicking off at the CNSD White Marlin Tournament in Punta Cana, DR on April 27.