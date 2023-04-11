Boating Industry announces dates, location for 2023 ELEVATE SUMMIT

The third annual Boating Industry Summit Conference was held in Atlanta

After a very successful event in 2022 in Orlando, Fla., EPG Brand Acceleration – parent company of Boating Industry – is excited to announce that the 2023 Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT will take place Nov. 5-7, 2023 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.

“Over the last few years the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT has become the can’t-miss leadership event of the year for the C-suite level of the recreational marine industry,” said Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief Adam Quandt. “From high-level educational content and networking opportunities not found anywhere else in the industry, the 2023 event will only continue to build on this momentum.”

Stay tuned as Boating Industry announces more details and a full agenda for the much anticipated 2023 ELEVATE SUMMIT throughout the summer.

Visit the official website of the 2023 Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT to register, or for more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities.