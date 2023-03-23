The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) has announced that the NATDA Trailer Show has been named to the annual The Next 50 list of fastest growing trade shows by Trade Show Executive magazine.

NATDA, led by Executive Director Andria Gibbon, was named to The Next 50 list in three categories: exhibit square footage, exhibiting companies, and total attendance. Celebrating its 15th year of operation in 2023, The NATDA Trailer Show will be hosted in Nashville, Tenn. at the Music City Center.

“To have the NATDA Trailer Show named to the Trade Show Executive’s The Next 50 list for the first time is an exciting honor for our team and is a fitting recognition of our latest record-breaking event in 2022,” says Gibbon. “The trailer industry has and continues to overcome hurdles from the economic climate of the last few years, and the fact that the NATDA Trailer Show continues to act a hub for commerce and growth for industry professionals speaks to the passion and dedication of our staff and leadership who devote themselves to delivering a show that is highly meaningful to our members and impactful for our industry. This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar for this event.”