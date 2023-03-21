Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville receives top honors at annual conference

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine took home top honors at the 2023 Freedom Forum, the company’s annual franchise conference.

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation, handed out awards to franchise owners from across the country during the five-day event which also featured engaging workshops that allowed an exchange of ideas between franchise owners and the largest vendor and partner expo in franchise history. This year’s theme, “Global. Local. Remarkable,” reflects the rapid growth Freedom has achieved around the world and recognized the commitment to excellence across the entire Freedom network.

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville and St. Augustine took home four awards at this year’s event. Co-owners Lisa Almeida and Kevin Seelig were presented with the Pacesetter Club Award which recognizes clubs that meet specific financial growth benchmarks. FBC Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine were also recognized as a Sales Platinum Club. This award is presented to clubs that sold more than 100 memberships over the last year.

The franchise’s Membership Director Bill Edinger was also recognized for his successes. Edinger was presented with a Sales Gold Executive Award which is given to the top 10 membership executives throughout Freedom Boat Club’s more than 380 franchises. He also took home the Membership Executive of the Year award which was his second time receiving this top honor.

“Our Freedom Boat Club team is truly exceptional, and we are so grateful to have Bill on board to lead our membership department. He is great at what he does and is passionate about making sure our members enjoy their club experience,” said Almeida. “The workshops we participate in each year during this conference are very helpful. Listening and learning from other franchise owners is a great way for us to enhance our member experience and to make sure Freedom Boat Club remains remarkable and the very best boat club in the world.”

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville has three locations: Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville, Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach, and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine.