ABYC opens nominations for Outstanding Technician Awards

As part of the upcoming International Marine Service Technician Week, scheduled April 24-29, the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) will present the “2023 Outstanding Technician Awards.” Five winners will receive a $100 VISA gift card, technician prize pack with various giveaways, and will be featured on ABYC’s website and social media.

Submissions will be accepted through April 14.

“We encourage marine businesses to nominate their team members who go above and beyond,” said Shannon Aronson, ABYC marketing and PR director. “Marine technicians are often unsung heroes of the industry and this is a great time to highlight and celebrate them.”

Nominations must be submitted online at www.abycinc.org/2023outstandingtech. Winners will be announced Thursday, April 27.

Throughout the week, ABYC will be celebrating marine technicians of all different backgrounds. Businesses are welcome, and encouraged, to tie into these themes with their social media efforts.

Monday - Long-time industry members

- Long-time industry members Tuesday – Marine service programs and schools (secondary and post-secondary)

– Marine service programs and schools (secondary and post-secondary) Wednesday - Female technicians

- Female technicians Thursday - Outstanding technician announcements (share your own techs)

- Outstanding technician announcements (share your own techs) Friday - The future of the industry; Aspiring technicians and educators

Visit www.abycinc.org/thankyoutechs for ideas on how to participate in International Marine Service Technician Week.