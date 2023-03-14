Port 32 Marinas acquires Lighthouse Point Marina

PORT 32 Marinas announced it has acquired Lighthouse Point Marina in Lighthouse Point, Fla. The purchase comes as part of PORT 32’s renewed focus on acquisitive growth along both the US Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico. This is the second marina acquired by the company in the Fort Lauderdale area.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, PORT 32 owns marinas in Florida including Jacksonville, Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Lauderdale, Tierra Verde, Tampa, Naples, Cape Coral and Marco Island. The Lighthouse Point marina acquisition marks the company’s ninth marina and second marina in Broward County, Fla.

Lighthouse Point is situated on the Intracoastal Waterway, just minutes from the Hillsboro Inlet. Featuring 102 wet slips that can accommodate 25- to 80-foot vessels, the 4,410 total linear footage marina had been family owned and operated for over 50 years and had never been offered for acquisition previously. Located less than a half nautical mile from the Hillsboro Inlet, Lighthouse Point Marina provides immediate access to the ocean.

The Lighthouse Point Marina sale also includes the onsite restaurant, The Nauti Dawg Marina Café. The purchase of Lighthouse Point represents the first marina acquisition by the new PORT 32 leadership team, which joined the company in late 2022.