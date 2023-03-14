Mercury Racing launches three scholarships

In an effort to support the future workforce and the marine industry, Mercury Racing announced it will offer three scholarship programs: the Excellence in Trade scholarship, the Impact Institute Education scholarship and, new in 2023, the Great Lakes Boat Building School Marine Technician Scholarship.

In its fifth year, the Excellence in Trade scholarship is open to high school students based near the company’s Fond du Lac, Wis., headquarters who plan to further their education in a skilled trade related field. The $5,000 scholarship is intended to alleviate financial stress of postsecondary education while fueling the future of the local workforce.

In its continued commitment to the marine industry, Mercury Racing will offer the Impact Institute Education scholarship for the second year in a row. This scholarship provides two $1,500 awards to students attending the Marine Service Technology program at the Impact Institute in Indiana. This program provides classroom and lab experiences to prepare students for careers in the boating industry. Students completing the two-year program earn their Marine Industry Certification (MIC) and are eligible to earn entry level service certifications from Mercury.

New this year, Mercury Racing has partnered with the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Michigan to create the Marine Services Technician Scholarship. The scholarship will provide two $1,500 awards to students enrolled in the GLBBS Marine Service Technology program, designed to prepare individuals for employment at marinas, marine dealerships, boat repair yards, marine manufacturing facilities and yacht clubs. Upon completion of the program, students have completed 1,470 clock hours of instruction and are eligible for American Boat and Yacht Council certifications.

Scholarship application information and final details will be released soon.

The Excellence in Trade and Impact Institute Scholarship deadline is 11:59 p.m. on April 7, 2023. To learn more about the Excellence in Trade and Impact Institute scholarships or to apply, visit the company's website.

Once finalized, information and application materials for the Great Lakes Boat Building scholarship will be available at glbbs.edu.