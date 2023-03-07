MarineMax recognized by the American Advertising Federation of Tampa Bay

MarineMax recently received recognition in the 2023 Tampa Bay American Advertising Awards which gives the highest accolades to the area's finest marketing agencies, brands, and students. The Clearwater-based MarineMax marketing team won seven awards in total.

Local Gold ADDY for the following:

• Lifestyles Magazine (Art Direction - Single)

• Aquila 70 Luxury Brochure (Catalog)

• Aquila 70 Luxury Brochure (Brochure)

Local Silver ADDY for the following:

• Lifestyles Magazine (Magazine Design)

• Galeon Yachts 375 GTO Launch (Social Media Campaign)

Received two "Best of the Bay" Awards:

• Aquila 70 Luxury Brochure (Collateral Material)

• Lifestyles Magazine (Elements of Advertising)

“I am extremely proud that the MarineMax Marketing Team represented at the Tampa Bay ADDY Awards," Abbey Heimensen, Vice President of Marketing said. "A special thank you to all our team members and partners for pushing us to be the very best in all that we do, including world-class marketing. We’re excited to go on to compete against great marketers at the regional level.”

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) of Tampa Bay held the 2023 American Advertising Awards at Vū Tampa Bay, a virtual production studio in Tampa, FL that brings together creativity and technology to create simulations of real environments with cutting-edge technology. Hosted and emceed by Chapter President Jesse Taylor, the Tampa Bay ADDY Award Winners were honored Thursday, February 23, 2023. Conducted annually, this local event is the first of a three-tier national competition. The AAF Tampa Bay’s gold-winning entries will compete regionally, and the regional winners will compete nationally against thousands of competitors.