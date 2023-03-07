IBEX 365 to host webinar this week

IBEX's Anne Dunbar and futurist Jack Uldrich will be hosting an industry webinar on Wed., March 8, titled, Business as Unusual: How to Future Proof Your Business During Transformational Times, originally planned to be part of the 2022 IBEX Industry Breakfast.

This webinar will feature an engaging and insightful keynote session by acclaimed global futurist and best-selling author, Jack Uldrich. Uldrich will cover how the world of tomorrow is exponentially changing and he will explain why so many of the trends that were on the horizon in the past year continue to accelerate.

Date: Wed., March 8

Time: 12 p.m. ET

History reminds us that great challenges produce great change – as well as great opportunities. To take advantage of these extraordinary opportunities, businesses must position themselves now to operate in a world where “business as unusual” is the new “usual.” This session will help leaders leverage ten “unconventional” techniques to succeed in today’s–and tomorrow’s–transformational times.

No one can predict the future but Uldrich, can help us prepare for it. He helps organizations gain the critical foresight they need to create a successful future. His work is based on the transformational principles of unlearning, or freeing yourself from obsolete knowledge and assumptions­, as a strategy to survive and thrive in an era of unparalleled change. Jack argues that creativity and action are more powerful and versatile than knowledge. He will share his energy, anecdotes, and thoughtful business and personal advice to educate, entertain, and inspire you.

