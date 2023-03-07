Freedom Boat club announces Puerto Rico expansion, Fajardo location

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club recently announced its expansion into Puerto Rico. Freedom’s flagship club in the territory will be located in Fajardo. This announcement represents the first boat club to operate in the territory providing members unlimited access to its fleet of boats and globally across Freedom’s 380 locations through its reciprocal access program.

“We believe there is an opportunity to successfully expand Freedom Boat Club across Puerto Rico as one of the world’s top boating destinations and one of the most popular activities in the region,” said Louis Chemi, Vice President, Freedom Franchise Network. “This expansion into Puerto Rico represents the beginning of our continued efforts to replicate the successful model we have built stateside and provide a pathway to introduce more global consumers to the on-water lifestyle.”

The flagship location will be located at Safe Harbor Puerto del Rey marina, the largest marina in the Caribbean and a destination to boaters from all over the world. Safe Harbor continues to be a long-time partner of Freedom Boat Club with some of the most exceptional marinas and boating destinations. The new location will be owned and operated by franchise owner Mike Centeno, a native to Puerto Rico with a passion for water sports and an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience building successful businesses on the island and across the Northeast.

“We believe Puerto Rico is a prime market for the growth of Freedom Boat Club,” said Centeno. “This is the first in what we expect to be multiple new locations around the island, and we’re excited to take this first step in introducing the Freedom Boat Club model to boaters across Puerto Rico.”

Freedom’s first Puerto Rico location is officially welcoming new members for the 2023 boating season and will be hosting a meet-and-greet for potential new members on March 11, 2023.