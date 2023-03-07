Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show sees strong attendance, sales

The 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show's five-day run over Presidents Day weekend drew more than 100,000 visitors from 35 countries to its six venues, with exhibitors reporting strong sales, leads and attendance.



The largest boat and yacht event in the world, the show is a joint production by the NMMA, Informa Markets and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA).



“The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is an international hub to see the wide range of new boats and marine products entering the market. This year’s boat show unveiled several next gen marine technologies, from hydrofoil to sustainable fuels, to more efficient boat hull and engine designs. As an industry, we are listening to the market’s demands, learning, and growing alongside our consumers to deliver exceptional products that will sustain boating as one of the greatest outdoor recreations,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). “Year after year, we make it our top priority to not only put on an event for attendees to enjoy, but also ensure that we create a space for our industry partners and exhibitors to showcase their new products and highlight the best in boating at the world’s greatest boat show.”



“It has been our absolute pleasure to display the largest and greatest products the marine industry has to offer at this year’s event,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. boat shows at Informa Markets. “We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome, and, on behalf of Informa Markets, we are proud to have raised the bar for the industry and are eager to return again next year for another incredible boat show.”



With the Miami Beach Convention Center serving as the ultimate boater’s destination, visitors experienced impressive exhibitions and met with leading experts in the marine industry. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore show features, including the Progressive Boat Show Experience in Pride Park, Charged! Pavilion, Costa Conservation Village and Nautical Ventures AquaZone.



“The docks were full, the weather was perfect, and guests were able to enjoy the best in the industry and Miami,” said Paul Flannery, COO of the International Yacht Brokers Association. “The excitement is still settling in, but we are already looking forward to topping our historic numbers next year. Thank you to our partners and community leaders for all the hard work it took to make this event live up to its esteem.”



To enhance and aid in consumers' boat shopping journey, the Miami show's Boat Finder tool helped visitors to shop before, during and after the show.



Through an exclusive partnership with FOX Sports, viewers will be able to relive the excitement of the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show through a special featuring the latest boat and yacht debuts, interviews with industry leaders as well as on-site coverage across all six of the show’s sites.



The full DBMIBS FOX Sports schedule is listed below:

FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

March 8 at 5pm ET

March 12 at 6am ET March 16, 2023, at 9am ET

March 19 at 7am ET



FOX Sports 1 (FS1)

March 18 at 8:30am ET

April 1 at 6am ET



As part of the show’s commitment to the protection of Miami-Dade County’s marine wildlife and sustainability efforts, organizers partnered with the Miami Foundation to raise awareness and support efforts to preserve Biscayne Bay. Ticket holders had the chance to make donations to the organization's Biscayne Bay Recovery Fund, which was created to protect Greater Miami’s 35-mile-long marine ecosystem and economic engine. The boat show raised $10,000 to support this mission.



SAVE THE DATE: The 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show returns February 14 – 18, 2024. For more information, visit www.miamiboatshow.com.