ORR calls for swift passage of Outdoors for All Act

Earlier this month, ORR praised the introduction of the Outdoors for All Act in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and called for swift passage through committee. Introduced by Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Susan Collins (R-ME), and Representatives Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA) and Mike Turner (R-OH), the bill would expand outdoor recreation opportunities in urban and low-income communities and codify the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership into law.



“More Americans than ever are getting outside to reap the benefits that come from spending time on our nation’s public lands and waters,” said ORR Senior Director Chris Perkins. “The Outdoors for All Act will help to ensure that all Americans have equitable access to the outdoors - especially in disadvantaged communities that have traditionally lacked access to green and blue spaces - and ensure the $862 billion outdoor recreation industry can continue its important role in getting more people outside.”

For more information, visit the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable's website.