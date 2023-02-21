HARMAN partners with Barletta, Cobalt

HARMAN International Industries, a connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced a new partnership with Barletta Boats. Harman Kardon Marine sound systems will be standard on the brand-new 2023 Barletta Reserve.

“We’ve seen great success in our previous partnerships with boatbuilders, and we’re delighted to keep that trend going by putting our systems on the 2023 Reserve,” said Jeffery Fay, VP & GM Global Aftermarket, and Special Markets OEM at HARMAN. “Barletta makes world-class, top-of-the-line pontoons, which provide the perfect vehicle for our preeminent technology to complement the on the water experience.”

The Harman sound system on the 2023 Reserve will include 10 6.5-inch speakers and two 10-inch subwoofers, driven by 2,800 Watts RMS of power. The system will also use the latest in fully digital audio with Harman’s first-in-industry A2B Audio Bus technology.

Further, HARMAN announced a second partnership recently with Cobalt Boats and the newly released Cobalt R35 Sterndrive, equipped with Harman Kardon’s Marine system.

The R35 is the latest in a line of Cobalt boat to be supplied with the new Harman Kardon Marine system, following the success of the multi-year contract to fit all Platinum Series Audio Package Cobalt boats with Harman technology that began with the launch of the R33 Sterndrive last spring.

“Since embarking on this partnership in the spring of 2022, both of our companies have had immensely favorable reviews for the HK system,” said Fay. “We’re so excited to be able to supply another amazing Cobalt vessel with our top-of-the-line marine audio experience.”

The new R35 comes in either a sterndrive or outboard configuration and is the largest in the R series from Cobalt. It will be fitted with Harman Kardon’s four 6.5-inch two-way and six 8-inch three-way speakers, two dash 1.5-inch tweeters, as well as two 4-inch cabin speakers, and 10- and 12-inch subwoofers. The system is powered with 3,800-Watt RMS amplifiers, and the full system uses Harman’s proprietary, fully-digital A2B Audio Bus technology.