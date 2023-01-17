Pensacola investors purchase Day Break Marina, L and M Marine

One in a Row Ventures, a local investment group led by entrepreneur Jason Crawford, in partnership with Chad Henderson, CEO/Founder of Pensacola-based Catalyst HRE, announced the purchase of Bayou Chico’s iconic Day Break Marina along with boat dealership L&M Marine, located in Stapleton, Alabama. The companies join ARCO Marine Inc., WAY Partners LLC, and AmCoat LLC as brands in the One in a Row portfolio.

“My partners and I are honored to help write the next chapter for these companies that have such a rich history in their respective communities,” said Crawford, who launched and led successful healthcare startup IRIS (Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems). “Both brands have been well-led by passionate owners who built committed teams and were rewarded with loyal customers that fueled decades of profitable operations. This is the foundation on which we intend make them even more successful in the years ahead.”

“My father started Day Break Marina in 1989 as a local businessman committed to serving local boaters better than his competitors would or could,” said Jake Adams, who will remain general manager and part owner of Daybreak Marina. “Our decision to join with the One in a Row team was based on their company values and a promise to take even better care of the friends and neighbors who have made us successful for three decades.”

Adams’ sentiments were echoed by Jon Page, who will stay on as general manager of L&M Marine.

“For years, L&M Marine has been the trusted advisor for thousands of boaters across the Southeast -- with some of the best brands in the industry. From boats, motors, parts and accessories to service and financing – we offer it all,” Page said. “Joining forces with One in a Row and the Day Break Marina team gives us direct reach into one of our best markets and gives us and them a local leg up on our competition.”

According to Crawford, all details of the sales are finalized, including the purchase of the property formerly leased by Day Break Marina. He said the two venerable brands will continue to operate side-by-side for the immediate future and that customers can expect to see added value already. “We’re already creating a dealership space at Day Break Marina, so customers will be able to try and buy L&M boats on site,” Crawford said. “We’ve got some other exciting changes we’ll be announcing in the weeks and months ahead, so 2023 is a great time to be part of the Day Break/L&M family.”