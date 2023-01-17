Jupiter Marine, Dynamic Boats implement Seakeeper Ride

Seakeeper Ride, a Vessel Attitude Control System (VACS) that can eliminate up to 70% of underway pitch and roll on boats greater than 19 feet, is now available on models from two additional brands: Jupiter Marine and Dynamic Boats.

“Every few years, there is a new product brought to market that is a true game changer,” said Jupiter Marine President Todd Albrecht. “Seakeeper is no stranger to this type of ingenuity and has once again introduced what will surely be the next must-have feature. The initial sea trial was amazing and solidified our desire to bring this technology to our clients.”

Jupiter and Dynamic join Chris-Craft Boats, Scout Boats, and Sportsman Boats as builders offering the new system as standard equipment on applicable models.

"The Ride system is the biggest innovation to hit the marine industry since the 4-stroke outboard,” said Dynamic Boats Founder Jon Bellemare. “After our first demo, I knew we wanted to be a part of this technology."

Jupiter Marine will offer the Seakeeper Ride 600 system on the Jupiter 30, Jupiter 32 and Jupiter 34. Dynamic Boats will offer the Seakeeper Ride 525 system on their D·305V model.

Seakeeper Ride plans to continue integrating with additional builders each model year and will also offer the system for aftermarket refits through a Dealer network or DIY installation options.