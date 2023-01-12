Winter boat shows kick off in Chicago and Atlanta

The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, kicked off on Jan. 11 at the McCormick Place. The Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show begins at the Georgia World Congress Center Jan. 12 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15. Both events are returning after a two-year hiatus.

Discover Boating is testing new activations in both markets. The new Discover Boating Beach Club in Chicago will feature live entertainment and activities, from chef and mixologist demos and samplings, to DJ sets, wakesurfing demos and test rides, beach games, paddle sports, and more. The new Discover Boating Lake Life Lounge in Atlanta will feature entertainment daily, including DJ sets and live performances from J. Harrison, plus local chef and mixologist demos and samplings.