Portland Yacht Services acquires White Rock Outboard

White Rock Outboard has been acquired by Portland Yacht Services, a full-service boatyard in business for more than 40 years.

White Rock Outboard (WRO) has served the Sebago Lake region since 1969 and will continue to provide sales and service for Maine's multi-season recreational activities at its current location.

"We know what it is to be a family business and are excited to welcome White Rock Outboard to the family," said Jason Curtis, Vice President of Operations at Portland Yacht Services. He will remain in a leadership position with the newly merged company. Additionally, Portland Yacht Services (PYS) has retained all of White Rock Outboard's employees.