GOST names new sales and marketing coordinator

GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a provider in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced the hiring of Dayene Gibson as sales and marketing coordinator.



In her new role, Gibson will take over a portion of the sales and marketing process as an assistant to GOST’s global sales manager, Sean Ryan, and will help manage day-to-day operations. Her responsibilities will include direct communications with customers and vendors, executing GOST’s proven sales and marketing practices to further develop the business.



“Having known Dayene for over a decade, I know that she is the perfect person to fill this role,” said Jay Keenan, President and CEO, GOST. “I feel that she will be an amazing addition to our team here at GOST, and with her experience in the field of sales and marketing, I know that she will help push us toward our goals of expanding within the marine industry.”



“The GOST team is dedicated and passionate about serving their customers,” said Gibson. “The proof of their success is the high praise from satisfied customers around the world. I am honored to join this group of professionals and look forward to helping streamline operations and drive this success for the ultimate benefit of their customers.”



Prior to joining GOST, Gibson has twenty years’ experience in sales, delivering world-class logistics and account management in every role. She brings with her vital skills that include product development and merchandising, as well as forecasting and monitoring supply chain activities and the ability to speak four languages.