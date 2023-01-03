Premier Marine expands national footprint

Premier Marine has significantly bolstered their North American network of dealers with the recent signing of four premium, multi-store dealerships. The network of dealers includes eight MarineMax locations, five Skier’s Marine stores, all three Irish Boat Shop locations in northern Michigan, and three Gordy’s Marine dealerships. The new dealer partnerships coincide with a year of growth and momentum for the company that includes the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Big Lake, Minnesota this past September.

“It’s been an incredible year,” said Premier Marine CEO Matt Homan reflecting on the significant changes and growth the company has enjoyed. “The addition of these high caliber dealerships is reflective of the future vision and direction of Premier pontoons. They don’t just sell and service boats. They really care about helping customers have a positive, safe, and memorable boating experience.”