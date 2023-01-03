Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show makes return after hiatus

The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, will be returning to McCormick Place Jan. 11-15, following a two-year hiatus. As one of Chicago’s most iconic events and a Midwest boating destination, the 2023 Chicago Boat Show is ready to welcome boating enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to discover why life is better on the water.

The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show hosts everything needed for a fun day on the water – from sales on hundreds of the newest power boats and latest in boating products, to fishing gear, accessories and marine electronics.

Highlights of the 2023 Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show include several opportunities to “test the waters” indoors, a variety of educational experiences for new boaters, and fun and entertainment for all ages.

“We are thrilled to bring this longstanding boating tradition back to Chicago,” said Keith Ogulnick, show manager. “The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show is one of region’s most popular events for boating and outdoors enthusiasts, bringing thousands of visitors to the Windy City each year and supporting the area’s boating industry. We are looking forward welcoming back boat show goers who have made this event an annual family tradition and welcoming all of the new boaters who have entered the market since the pandemic.”

More information and tickets are available at ChicagoBoatShow.com.