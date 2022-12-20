ePropulsion celebrates 10 years

ePropulsion, a market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced it is celebrating 10 years of innovation and growth in the field of electric propulsion. This milestone is marked with the announcement of the expansion of its sales team, new facilities and headquarters, and a reflection on a decade of award-winning product development.

“When we launched ePropulsion we had a clear mission to become the global leader in marine electric propulsion systems and services, and to be at the very forefront of the marine industry across the world,” said Danny Tao, CEO of ePropulsion. “It is a real honor to celebrate a decade of excellence and expansion. I want to take this opportunity to thank our team and worldwide partners in helping to achieve this momentous occasion as we continue to take great leaps with our boating technology and continue to be pioneers in the industry, known for exceptional innovation and product quality and performance.”

Following on the successful 2021 release of the ePropulsion Evo Series of electric outboards, this year ePropulsion launched the H-100 and I-Series electric inboard engines. To support the continuous expansion of ePropulsion’s product line and business, Jasper Cheng was hired to manage overseas sales as Overseas Sales Director. Cheng graduated with his degree in Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and joined the company with a decade of experience in exploring and operating in international markets. His responsibilities at ePropulsion cover overseas channel sales management and customer success management.

Embracing the new decade, ePropulsion officially moved into its new corporate headquarters and factory on December 17th. This new 10,000 square meter facility increases the company’s production capability to match explosive growth over the past several years.

The company has also renewed its commitment to sustainability initiatives, such as its partnership with SailGP, an adrenaline-fueled, global sailing competition and the first climate-positive sports and entertainment property with the goal of accelerating the transition to clean energy. With a shared mission for more sustainability, ePropulsion worked in partnership with SailGP to provide 11 electric outboard motors for the league’s event support tenders in Season 2 and Season 3. Both ePropulsion Spirit and Navy motors were selected to power SailGP Inspire support boats, SailGP's community, education and outreach initiative. During Season 2, ePropulsion supported SailGP to establish a comprehensive fleet monitoring program. The continuous partnership helped SailGP reduce its support boat fleet emissions by an average of 10% per event.



Years of efforts in sustainability resulted in ePropulsion UK being named the first MDL Green Innovator Award, presented at the second annual Green Tech Boat Show. The Show created the Green Innovator Award in 2022 to recognize the products and services at the show which are truly pioneering in sustainable innovation and design. ePropulsion was also awarded the Environmental Pioneer Annual Awards at the 2022 Asian Marine & Boating Awards event.



ePropulsion’s awards for product innovation include the German IF Design Award in 2015, the Deloitte-Hong Kong Technology Fast Company in 2019, Best Technology Innovation Award from the Shanghai International Boat Show in 2021, the Equipment Innovation of the Year category winner at the 2021 British Yachting Awards and the 2021 Innovation Award at the China Yacht Awards. To date, ePropulsion has nearly one hundred patents and is currently applying for another two hundred.