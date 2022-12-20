Coast Guard Foundation completes hurricane assistance for Coast Guard families

Many across the Caribbean, Southeast U.S., and Gulf Coast breathed a sigh of relief as the Atlantic Hurricane Season official came to an end on Dec. 1. The season saw 14 named storms and the second half was highly destructive as Hurricanes Fiona, Ian, and Nicole tore through vulnerable coastal communities and beyond.

Coast Guard members, along with other first responders and relief agencies, saved lives, assisted survivors, and helped their communities rebuild. This included more than 1,000 people and 100 pets rescued by the Coast Guard after Hurricane Ian struck Florida.

The Coast Guard Foundation provided more than $346,000 in emergency disaster relief grants to Coast Guard families who lost homes and property to hurricanes this year. The program helps Coast Guard members, who are first responders to natural disasters, quickly get resources to bounce back from devastation as they save lives, reopen critical waterways, and serve our nation.

The Foundation said it is grateful to all who supported our emergency relief efforts this year through generous donations made through the mail, online, and at our New York Salutes the Coast Guard gala in October, which held a special fundraiser for hurricane relief.