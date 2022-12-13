Vanderbilt Pontoons appoints new president, adds dealers

Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons LLC – a subsidiary of Marathon Acquisitions – has appointed Patrick M. Delaney, PE, to the role of President and recently added new dealers to its roster.

Delaney holds a BSME from Purdue University and an MBA from the Indiana Institute of Technology. He brings over 30 years of experience in the heavy equipment, trucking, and electrification industries. Delaney has previously held positions at MTI Insulated Products (formally Teco, Inc.), International Truck and Engine, General Electric, and Nidec Drive Systems.

“I am very excited to bring my years of experience in leadership, design, manufacturing, and continuous improvement to boating,” said Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons’ President Patrick Delaney. “I look forward to continuing the development of innovative luxury pontoon boats. Being a boating enthusiast for most of my life, this opportunity allows me to spend each day leading this growing, talented team in an industry I enjoy as a hobby.”

Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons has also added several new dealers to its ever-growing list of dealers dedicated to representing the Vanderbilt brand. Now consisting of nine dealerships, the entire Vanderbilt dealer lineup is listed below:

All About Boats -- Osage Beach, MO

Carefree Boat Sales -- Buford, GA & Mooresville, NC

Lakeside Motor Sports Inc. -- Mecosta, MI

Knoxville Boat Center -- Lenoir City, TN

Norris Lake Boat Center -- Lafollette, TN

Pier 105 Marina, LLC -- Montgomery, TX

Twin Lakes Marine -- Henderson, NC

The Marina at Lake Gage -- Angola, IN

“We are extremely excited to continue growing our list of top-of-their-class dealers,” said Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Hegel. “We are incredibly proud to partner with these dealers. We know how integral they are to the Vanderbilt brand, and we are confident they are committed to the same values and goals as we are.”