Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion

Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.

“This announcement represents an exciting milestone for our Fort Wayne facility as we continue to invest in the Harris brand, and execute on our strategic plans to increase capacity, stabilize supply chain continuity and drive efficiencies across our global footprint,” said Aine Denari, Brunswick Boat Group president.

Over the past 10 years, the Harris brand has continued to expand its portfolio and introduce more fiberglass components throughout the lineup, most recently on the newly launched Harris Grand Mariner with its signature fiberglass bow. Through this expansion, the company plans to expand its fiberglass designs to additional models.

“We are committed to delivering best-in-class pontoons through innovative designs, leading technology and a high-quality manufacturing process,” said Thad Pearson, Fort Wayne Director of Operations Excellence. “This expansion supports our long-term strategy to scale our operations, invest in our infrastructure and be an employer of choice in the Fort Wayne area.”

This announcement represents the sixth expansion globally within the Brunswick Boat Group over the past 12 months, which is consistent with the Company’s announced plans to increase capacity efficiently and cost-effectively.

“Brunswick has a legacy of creating quality products and quality careers for Hoosiers," said Ann Lathrop, Chief Strategy Officer at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "Indiana is the ideal destination for companies like Brunswick Corporation to grow, expand and flourish. We are excited about what this expansion will bring the city and the state."

Based on the company’s plans to create up to 42 jobs by the end of 2025, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in Brunswick Leisure Boat Company LLC of up to $400,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.