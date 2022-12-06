Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location

default

Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.

During the celebrations, leaders from Tommy’s Boats, Plainfield Township, Orion Construction, and the local community gathered to celebrate Tommy’s commitment to providing the West Michigan boating community exceptional lake life experiences.

Plainfield Township Supervisor Tom Coleman recognized Tommy’s Boats’ commitment to the business community.

“We are excited that Tommy’s Boats decided to expand its West Michigan location right here in our community,” said Coleman, whose township encompasses the Comstock Park business district. “Tommy’s Boats has been an integral part of our business community and their major investment helps provide economic prosperity through jobs and by attracting water sports enthusiasts to our community.”

Tommy’s Boats has 14 dealership locations in eight states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Texas, and Tennessee as well as nine additional waterfront locations nationally. The company is known for its performance in the watersports industry which includes wakeboarding, water skiing, wake surfing, and more.

“We pride ourselves in providing high quality water sports boats and products to enthusiasts throughout the United States,” said Matt Borisch, president of Tommy’s Boats. “We look forward to continuing to provide our sales and service to the Michigan community through our new facility here in Comstock Park.”

Last year Tommy’s Boats celebrated their 40th Anniversary after being founded in 1981 in Denver, Colorado. Today, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition to sales and service of a wide array of boats, Tommy’s offers a full retail shop offering parts and an extensive line of water sports gear and accessories.

Construction on the facility began in April. The facility was built by Grand Rapids-based Orion Construction and was designed by Henrickson Architecture.

“This was a unique project on a highly visible piece of property in West Michigan,” said Orion Construction’s President Brad Walsh. “From the first-of-its kind boat storage tower to the property’s natural features, we are excited to have been able to build out this state-of-the-art facility for the Tommy’s team. This project is a gem that shows how working through all the necessary permits can create something iconic for the community.”