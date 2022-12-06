OneWater completes Harbor View Marine acquisition

OneWater Marine Inc. announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Harbor View Marine. The transaction expands the Company’s presence in the Gulf Coast region and enhances new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harbor View Marine and their loyal, local following to the OneWater family. The acquisition strengthens our presence in the Gulf Coast market and expands our portfolio with their suite of iconic brands and full-service offerings.” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer for OneWater.