Beneteau launches two new electric boats

The Salon Nautic de Paris is hosting the premiere of two new electric sailing yachts from BENETEAU: the Oceanis 30.1 and the First 44. The two new offerings are the continued realization of Groupe Beneteau’s sustainability strategy, which takes a look at manufacturing processes and product development with an eye toward carbon reduction and eco-friendliness.

“On the product development side, we are currently focused on reducing the environmental impact in two key areas: composite materials and propulsion systems,” Gianguido Girotti, Boat Division CEO of the Groupe Beneteau, recently explained.

Hull one of the BENETEAU First 44 takes on both challenges. The racer/cruiser boasts a Torqeedo emission-free Cruise pod drive system and was built with recyclable resin. The First 44 was recently honoured with a Boat Builder Award for Environmental Improvement in Manufacturing Process for their integration of bio-sourced materials and recyclable resin at scale. An electrified version of the Oceanis 30.1 will also be launched at the Salon Nautic.

“The partnership between Groupe Beneteau and Torqeedo continues to bring exciting new vessels to the marine market, expanding the opportunities for boaters to go 100% emission-free,” said Fabian Bez, CEO of Torqeedo GmbH.

Martin Schemkes, brand director for DELPHIA, said, “DELPHIA is redefining the inland waterway cruising experience, making it easier to enjoy and easier on the planet. The technology for what we call “mindful cruising” is here today, thanks to our partners at Torqeedo, and DELPHIA intends to be 100% electric by 2024.”