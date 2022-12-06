AMI updates, expands professional training

Association of Marina Industries

The Association of Marina Industries has added several sessions to its internationally recognized two-step

training program to become a Certified Marina Manager (CMM) or Certified Marina Operator (CMO). New

course work includes topics such Master Planning & Permitting, Personal Development & Leadership and

Retaining your Team. Coursework can be done either virtually or in person.

Marina or Hospitality industry employees with at least two years of experience are eligible to attend

AMI’s Intermediate Management School. Upon completion of the IMM course and with three years of

marina management experience employees can then attend the Advanced Marina Management School.

Agendas for both the IMM & AMM courses can be found online. Upon completion of the AMM coursework, candidates can then apply for either CMM or CMO accreditation, depending upon experience, position, and size of facility.

CMO certification is intended for owners and operators of smaller marinas or managers at larger facilities

with 50 or more slips or more than $500,000 in annual revenues. CMM certification is geared to managers

of larger marinas with 100 or more slips or with revenue above $1 million.

Beginning in March, AMI will roll out its all new Basic School for individuals looking to get into marina

management or for facility managers and owners with early or limited experience in running waterfront

operations. The course consists of the following sessions: Environmental Compliance/Clean Marina

Practices; Emergency Management; Marina Systems; Customer Service; Accounting 101; and Step up to

Manager. The six-session Basic course will be offered online only and will feature presentations and

participatory learning augmented by group activities. Industry professionals who do not have the

minimum requirements to immediately take the intermediate or advanced school, successful completion

of this course along with one year of marina management experience will serve as a waiver.