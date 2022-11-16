Manitou receives honors at the 2022 Boat Builder Awards

BRP Inc has announced that Manitou was recognized in a total of three categories during the 2022 Boat Builder Awards, hosted by International Boat Industry (IBI) and Raymarine, at the METSTRADE Show in Amsterdam. Manitou won in the Innovative On-Board Design Solution and Rising Star categories, while getting an honorable mention in the Retail Marketing Initiative category.

In August, BRP launched the fully redesigned Manitou pontoon boats, featuring the Rotax S. “We set out to shake up the industry and break away from traditional pontoon and outboard engine experiences with the launch of the new generation of Manitou,” says Karim Donnez, President, Marine Group at BRP. “Collectively, BRP design and engineering teams worked on reimagining the boating experience with a forward-thinking design and a focus on consumers’ needs. We are honored to be recognized by industry experts for the efforts and collaboration of our innovative teams and Rising Star, Garrett Koschak, who brought this new experience to the industry. The brand marketing team also set new standards with the Manitou launch campaign by creating unique content to engage consumers along their journey.”

Winner - Innovative On-Board Design Solution

The new MAX Deck platform affords 38 square feet of additional functional space at the stern. When paired with the new outboard engine Rotax S, visible hoses and wiring seen with a traditional outboard engine are eliminated.

For Model Year 2023, Manitou introduced the new Sport Bimini that is standard on Explore models. The Sport Bimini features a forward angle that allows the bimini to stay up when cruising up to 55 MPH.

The new Trifold Bench creates three seating arrangements in one space, allowing for more flexibility. Arrangements include a full length bench, face to face seating, or a face to face dinette table.

Winner - Rising Star: Garrett Koschak, Global Product Strategy Manager, Manitou

The Rising Star category acknowledges those aged 35 or under, working in the marine industry who have made an impact and influence through their work. “I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition. Although I am being recognized for my accomplishments, being part of the BRP family and having access to its expertise contributed to my success,” said Garrett Koschak, Global Product Strategy Manager, Manitou.

Honorable Mention - Retail Marketing Initiative

“As we prepared for our launch, we observed that all recreational boat advertising currently looks the same,” said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Sea-Doo and Marine Group at BRP. “To break out from the sea-of-sameness, with the new creative direction and intent to elevate Manitou in an aspirational way, we developed a 360 comprehensive, multi-channel launch plan that included activation and strong influencer campaigns.”