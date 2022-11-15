Sea Tow, MarineMax team up on boating safety

The Sea Tow Foundation, with support from MarineMax in the form of a generous donation match, is promoting a month of giving for boating safety throughout November. The Sea Tow Foundation fulfills its mission of providing education, tools and resources to promote safe and responsible boating through efforts such as its Life Jacket Loaner Program, Sober Skipper Campaign, Boating Safety Advisory Council and additional resources and programs.

“We are extending the spirit of thanks and the Giving Tuesday sentiment all month with a call for donations to expand our capabilities to deliver boating safety resources,” says Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “Having recently launched our 1,000th Life Jacket Loaner station and releasing a new series of educational videos around E-Flares, we are continuing to find innovative ways to grow our efforts to promote boating safety, ensuring people can make safe, fun and lasting memories on the water for years to come.”

In a demonstration of their ongoing commitment to boating safety, MarineMax is matching donations made to the Sea Tow Foundation up to $5,000 through November 30. If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation to the Sea Tow Foundation and have MarineMax match it during this time frame, please visit www.boatingsafety.com/MarineMaxDonationMatch

“We are thrilled to show our support for the Sea Tow Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote boating safety and we’re so proud to be matching public donations made to the Sea Tow Foundation through November 30,” says Collin Heimensen, General Manager of MarineMax Clearwater. “Our company is rooted in creating family memories centered around the water and we know that starts with ensuring everyone has a safe experience on the water.”