IMEA awards marine trade school scholarships

The International Marine Electronics Alliance (IMEA), a 501 (c) (3) supporting organization of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), has awarded six marine electronics industry scholarships to students currently enrolled in marine trade school technology programs.

The six scholarship winners included Charles Horton from the Landing School in Arundel, Maine; Andrew Vogel of Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota, Florida; Adrienne Wilber of the Northwest School of Wooden Boat Building in Port Hadlock, Washington; Thomas Haagensen, Juston Smith, and Julie Cappelli, all students at Skagit Valley College based in Mount Vernon, Washington. Each student was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and free attendance to both NMEA basic installer certification training classes.

The IMEA scholarship program is intended to encourage and facilitate students entering the marine electronics industry in North America. Students coming out of technical programs go on to careers in the high-tech marine electronics industry that supports all types of communications, navigation, sonar, and other related equipment and services for recreational, commercial, coast guard and naval vessels.

“IMEA sincerely thanks our donors who have contributed to the second year of the IMEA scholarship program,” said IMEA Board Chairman, John Barry. “Furthermore, we encourage others in the marine electronics industry to step forward and financially support this program that encourages new people to enter our industry, as attracting and keeping the next generation of marine electronics professionals is a big task. The IMEA Scholarship program furthers this mission, and we ask you to join us by contributing your time or money to a cause important to all of us.”

For the 2023 IMEA Scholarship Program, applicants will be considered, reviewed, and four or more recipients will be selected by the IMEA Board of Directors by next summer. Any member of the general public can apply for these scholarships. The 2023 scholarships will be awarded on September 21, 2023, at the NMEA Conference Awards Banquet in Orlando, Florida.