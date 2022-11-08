Entries open for 2023 Minneapolis Innovation Awards

The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, is now accepting entries to the 2023 Minneapolis Innovation Awards program. The Minneapolis Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in four product categories: aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats, pontoon boats, and furnishings.

Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:

Innovation Award signage—identifies product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders

Product review before top marine journalists

Display on Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the boat show

Entry is open now through December 16, 2022.

For program details, please visit the Minneapolis Innovation Awards webpage. Questions? Contact Rachel Harmon at rharmon@nmma.org.