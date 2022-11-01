Hanse Yachts names 2022 top dealer

Seattle Yachts has been named the Hanse Yachts 2022 Dealer Of The Year for the Americas. This is the second time in a row that the Seattle Yachts team has earned the top dealer award.

"We are more than thrilled to announce that Seattle Yachts has again won the title Dealer of the Year," said Hanjo Runde, CEO of the Hanse Group. "This is something that (the Seattle Yachts team) can be extremely proud of."

"This is a great team effort," said Kenyon Martin, Hanse Brand Manager for Seattle Yachts. "We want to thank our customers and all of those that had a hand in selling and servicing the Hanse brand."

The Hanse Yacht Group also consists of brands Moody Yachts and Dehler Yachts. Seattle Yachts became a Hanse dealer in 2019 and represents the brand along the west coast of the United States.

"Our momentum with the Hanse brand is building and we expect a strong 2023," continued Kenyon. "We have many new builds in progress including the all-new Hanse 460 that will be arriving in December."