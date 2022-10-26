FLIBS 2022 kicks off

Today, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) opened its doors, kicking off the 63rd edition of the event. Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, released a statement reported in full below.

“Today, we had an amazingly successful first day of the 63rd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, welcoming thousands of boating enthusiasts back to experience the splendor that FLIBS offers year after year. The atmosphere, the weather, all down to every small detail has been amazing. We are ecstatic to see what the next four days has to offer but one thing is guaranteed - perfect boating forecast. We’d especially like to thank our partners at the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), the Broward County Commission and City of Fort Lauderdale for their unwavering commitment to our Show.

For the duration of the event, visitors will be able to explore the luxurious megayachts found at Superyacht Village, in-water vessels showcased throughout Bahia Mar and the amazing exhibitors located at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

We are looking forward to providing an unforgettable experience for the entire community to enjoy while showcasing the best boating and yachting products our industry has to offer. For more information and details on events taking place throughout FLIBS, we recommend downloading the show’s official mobile app available on all major app stores. As tickets are only sold online, we urge guests visit the FLIBS website to purchase their passes to South Florida’s must-see event."