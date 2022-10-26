AMI to host marina course at expo

Association of Marina Industries

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) will host its Clean and Resilient Marina Course at the 2023 Annual Conference. The course, held Jan. 29 – 30, leads right into the Marina and Boatyard Tour, the kickoff event at the conference.

AMI’s Clean and Resilient Marina Course, is the first step in becoming a Clean and Resilient Marina Professional (CRMP) and accessing AMI’s online Clean Marina Verification Program. AMI’s Program allows marinas to self-certify as clean and resilient. The course also provides foundational knowledge for those seeking state-level clean marina certification.

The course covers clean marina topics including marina siting and design, stormwater management, marina maintenance, facilities, and habitat, vessel maintenance and repair.