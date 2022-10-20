NMMA team visits Syntec, Yamaha

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) team spent time in Georgia last week visiting two member company facilities, including Syntec Industries in Rome and Dalton, as well as Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, located in Newnan.

Long time members of the NMMA, Syntec Industries offers the most extensive collection of carpets, resilient flooring, LVT, steering wheels, and other market-specific products for the recreational marine industry.

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation designs and manufactures four recreational product lines, including Personal Watercraft (Yamaha Wave Runners), and employs 1,600 Georgians. During the visit the NMMA team met with company leadership, toured the plants, and engaged with employees to learn about company operations and discuss industry priorities.

Topics of discussion included sustainability efforts, advanced manufacturing processes, and workforce development opportunities. Both companies exemplified modern manufacturing and how using strategic processes can improve production and increase safety within the process.

In Georgia, recreational boating is a significant economic driver of the outdoor recreation industry, contributing over $4.3 billion in economic impact to the state and supporting over 15,000 jobs and more than 600 businesses.

If you are interested in scheduling a facility visit, please contact NMMA’s Southeast policy and engagement manager, Ben Murray, at bmurray@nmma.org.