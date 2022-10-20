Highfield Boats names new regional sales manager

Highfield Boats, manufacturer of rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) in North America, announced the appointment of Chris Browne as regional sales manager, Highfield Boats USA.

“With our business increasing exponentially over the past few years, it was time to grow our Highfield USA staff in order to better support our North American dealer network and help them meet the huge demand for Highfield RIBs. We are delighted to welcome Chris Browne to the team,” Highfield Boats USA president Christophe Lavigne said.

Browne joined Highfield Boats USA on October 10, 2022. Based in California, his initial responsibility will be working with Highfield dealers in the Western United States.

Browne has been involved in the boating industry for more than 15 years. During the course of his career, he has worked in RIB sales on the U.S. West Coast and also operated a boat dealership in Australia.

“With his international background, Chris will help in developing the Highfield brand and expertise,” Lavigne said. “He is a passionate boater with experience in selling large RIBs and also will be an asset to increasing Highfield’s presence in that market segment.”