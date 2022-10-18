Hagadone Marine Group names new GM

Hagadone Marine Group announced that Ryan Holmes has been appointed as the new General Manager. Holmes is an award-winning executive leader who has incredible experience delivering successful improvements for business operations, profitability and team development.

Holmes comes to Hagadone Marine from Honda of Seattle, where he was the Operations Manager for over two years, followed by ten years with Klein Honda where he was the General Manager. He will be overseeing the Marine Center operations including, but not limited to, policies and processes, operational strategies, financial performances, optimizing productivity and more. He will oversee the following departments at Hagadone Marine Center: Blackwell Pro Shop, Maintenance, Transportation, Yard, Service Production, Detail & Fiberglass, Parts, Service, Sales and Delivery.

Born and raised in Tacoma, Wash., Holmes recently relocated to Coeur d’Alene with his wife, Cheryl and their three children: Alivia (11), Chance (8) and Easton (6). They have three dogs and love spending time out on the water together. He also enjoys golfing, is a huge NFL fan and loves the Seattle Mariners.

“Meeting with Mr. Brad Hagadone was very special - seeing the joy he had for not only the business but also the people that work there made it clear to me that this was the place I wanted to represent,” said Holmes. “I feel extremely blessed for this opportunity - I was looking for a home and I really feel like I found it.”