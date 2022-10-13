Brunswick named to the Forbes list of World’s Best Employers

Brunswick Corporation has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2022 list of World’s Best Employers. Brunswick ranked in the top 15%, placing No. 104 of 800 companies overall – an improvement of 12 positions compared to 2021. Additionally, Brunswick ranked in the top 10 companies in the world within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

To compile this ranking, Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions to determine those excelling in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

“We are thrilled to be named to the Forbes World’s Best Employers list for the third consecutive year. Our success is a direct result of the ongoing commitment of our more than 18,500 global employees,” said Jill Wrobel, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “This award is a testament to our connected culture and recognizes our commitment to building an inclusive and diverse workplace to support our colleagues around the world.”