TowBoatUS launches Weiss Lake operation

“Red is Ready” on Alabama’s Weiss Lake with the opening of TowBoatUS Weiss Lake. Located on the Coosa River Chain, the lake is known by many as the “Crappie Capital of the World.”

Company owner Capt. Chris Day also owns TowBoatUS Logan Martin Lake, and TowBoatUS Lake Allatoona in neighboring Georgia. All are part of a nationwide 24/7 on-water assistance fleet with distinctive bright red hulls that provides routine help for the unexpected such as engine breakdowns and running aground.

Nationwide, the 600 red TowBoatUS response vessels of the on-water towing service responds to around 90,000 requests for assistance each year, with the average cost for a tow about $850 out of pocket without a towing plan.

Earlier this year, Capt. Day was awarded “Tower of the Year” at the annual gathering of the nationwide TowBoatUS on-water towing and assistance fleet. He’s a strong advocate of wearing life jackets and on-water training programs for boaters, teens and first responders. He also believes in supporting the communities he serves, whether that’s providing safety boat services for events, supporting fundraisers or donating services to help clean up lakes.

Capt. Day’s ports are ACAPT-accredited, supporting best practices in the recreational marine assistance industry. Separate from routine BoatUS on-water towing services, the company offers boat salvage, dive, and spill clean up services.

The company’s 25-foot response vessel is stationed at Bay Springs Marina in Leesburg.