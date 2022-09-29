Premier Marine opens new manufacturing headquarters

Premier Marine has announced the grand opening of its new corporate offices and manufacturing headquarters in Big Lake, Minn. The new 150,000-sqare-foot facility has the capacity to produce up to 5,000 boats annually with engineering and fabrication capabilities.

“Everyone is really excited,” said Premier Marine CEO Matt Homan. “First and foremost, this new facility really shows how much this company values its employees. We obviously wanted a facility with world-class manufacturing capabilities, but we also wanted a work environment that was safer, that offered vastly improved amenities, and a place we’re all proud to call home.”

“Our partners on this project have been tremendous,” Homan said. “Jack Grotkin and his team at R.J. Ryan Construction have battled through weather and ongoing supply chain issues to meet our deadline and have this place ready for our upcoming dealer meeting. We’re excited to show our dealers the new home for Premier Marine.”