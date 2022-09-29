BoatPAC reaches full participation from EMD board

BoatPAC this week announced it has reached full participation in contributions from NMMA’s Engine Manufacturers Divisional (EMD) Board. Comprised of eight members, each member has contributed to BoatPAC in 2022, whose mission is to support federal candidates that champion the recreational boating community and help propel its agenda in the halls of Congress.

“Our engine manufacturers don’t just understand how to propel a boat forward, but also how to propel our agenda in Washington,” said Erica Crocker, NMMA’s Senior Director of Political Advocacy and Engagement. “On behalf of BoatPAC, we thank all members of the EMD Board for their support.”

Members of the Engine Manufacturers Divisional Board