AMI opens registration for 2023 conference

Registration for the Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo, formerly the International Marina & Boatyard Conference (IMBC), is now open.

Entering its 21st year, the conference will be held January 30 – February 1, 2023, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. AMI is planning a face-to-face event in 2022. Conference fees begin at $399 and include unlimited access to all educational seminars, regional round tables, workshops, food and beverages, and entry into the exhibit hall and admission to all networking and social events. It also includes entry to the AMI member and first-time attendee reception, and the opening night Exhibit Hall Party.

The conference’s tracks this year include: Building Your Dream Team; Leading Your Team to Excellence; Marina and Boatyard Management and Operations; and Marina Design and Engineering. The track’s sessions will offer training on hiring top performers and developing industry leaders, the changing trends in boat ownership, property valuations, and financial benchmarks—to name just a few.

The conference begins with pre-conference workshops—a Marina 101 session focusing on entry-level education, a 6-hour leadership workshop focusing on leadership, coaching and team building, and a marina design and engineering course. The Docks & Marinas Course, in association with the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering, will focus on the technical topics of design and engineering in the marina space. These pre-conference sessions require pre-registration and an added fee.

The dozens of conference keynotes, breakout sessions and workshops offer a broad selection of training opportunities targeting all levels of an organization’s team—from entry-level to top-level management. Each day of intense learning closes with receptions and socials, providing the opportunity for continued industry networking.

"We are excited to deliver another great event in Daytona Beach in 2023. We have built upon our pre-conference events, which had the biggest turnout in 2022, offering, for the first-time, full-day pre-conference events and an engineering course where participants will qualify for CEUs to be awarded by the University of Wisconsin. This year we are partnering with Fred Pryor Leadership to deliver their high-quality and highly acclaimed leadership program. We had a great experience in Daytona Beach last year and are looking forward to being back there in January. The AMI Conference & Expo continues to be the place where marina and boatyard professionals come for personal and professional growth and networking that can build life-long relationships; it is the annual event for our industry," says AMI Chair John Swick. "We are ready to get down to business. The AMI Conference & Expo is the best place to get that done.”

As well as full conference passes, one-day passes, and exhibit hall passes are available. AMI members receive a discount on all passes. In addition to the benefits of full conference and one-day passes, the marina and boatyard field trip is available for an additional $75 for AMI members and $100 for non-members. Exhibit hall-only and guest passes are also available for purchase. Pre-registration rates are available until Friday, January 30, 2023. Onsite registration rates are an additional $20 and begin on Monday, January 30, 2023.

For more information or to register, visit www.marinaassociation.org/conferenceandexpo.