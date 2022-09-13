IBEX announces 2022 Innovation Awards judges

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced today the distinguished list of judges for the 2022 IBEX Innovation Awards Program. The program is managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI). Awards will be presented during the annual Industry Breakfast, Keynote, and Innovation Awards presentation, held from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, at the Tampa Marriott Water Street, Grand Ballroom. All products submitted to the IBEX Innovation Awards will be displayed along Innovation Way located on the second floor rotunda of the Tampa Convention Center throughout the Show.



Honoring achievements in new product development in 15 areas of the marine industry, Innovation Awards categories include: Boat Care and Maintenance; Boatbuilding Methods and Materials; Boatyard and Marina Hardware and Software; Deck Equipment and Hardware; Electric Motor/Battery Powered Propulsion/Hybrids; Electrical Systems; Entertainment; Furnishings and Interior Parts; Inboard Engines; Mechanical Systems; OEM Electronics; Outboard Engines; Propulsion Parts, Propellers; Safety Equipment; and Trailers, Parts and Trailer Accessories. Companies who are participating in the 2022 IBEX Innovation Awards program can be reviewed on the IBEX website.



The Industry Breakfast kicks-off IBEX and gives all in attendance the opportunity to begin the show experience by networking with marine industry friends and colleagues. Held on the opening morning of the Show, all attendees will enjoy breakfast while hearing an Industry Address from Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President.



“Already sold-out, the 2022 Industry Breakfast, Keynote, and Innovation Awards presentation is set to be an exciting start to three packed days of IBEX,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “New product innovation is the number one reason the industry meets at IBEX and the renowned Innovation Awards highlight industry excellence. Judged by a distinguished set of industry experts, we are looking forward to recognizing the latest innovations from our exhibitors and showcasing these new products.”



Each of the eight BWI judges comes to IBEX with different technical backgrounds and boating experience. The panel of judges for the 2022 IBEX Innovation Awards are:

Zuzana Prochazka (chair) is a freelance writer and photographer with regular contributions to more than a dozen publications. A USCG 100 Ton Master, Prochazka has cruised, chartered, and captained vessels in most parts of the world and founded a flotilla charter company called Zescapes. She serves as an international presenter on charter destinations, safety issues, and technical topics, and she’s the Executive Director of BWI.

is editor of Panbo.com covering the marine electronics industry. He also serves as electronics editor for Power & Motoryacht and PassageMaker magazines and is a regular contributor to Soundings. After 15 years in financial services technology, he left the corporate world to pursue his passion in boating. A USCG 100 Ton Master, Stein has completed the Great Loop and currently lives aboard his boat with his wife and two daughters. Julia Carleton is the Operations Manager at OceanPlanet Energy, a consulting and distribution company specializing in lithium battery and charging systems as well as custom solar solutions. She has worked extensively on sail training vessels and ocean research vessels. Carleton holds a 500 GRT Oceans Master and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

has been sailing since age seven, has a USCG licensed 100 Ton Master (sail and power), and served as a charter, delivery, shuttle, and tour boat captain for more than 20 years. He is the editor-in-chief of Southern Boating magazine and is currently a BWI board member and judge for the BWI writing contest. Ryan Gullang is a freelance writer, recent college graduate, and former recipient of the BWI Active Interest Boating Media Journalist Scholarship. Alongside working as the Editorial Assistant for Phlotilla.com, Gullang has been writing articles for FishTalk, SpinSheet, PropTalk, and Boats.com with topics ranging from the health benefits of crabbing to the technical limitations of electric propulsion.

founded the battery-powered air conditioning company, BoatRx. Together with his team, he designs and installs cutting-edge systems which increase comfort and reduce reliance on generators. Tim Murphy is a lifelong sailor and USCG licensed 100 Ton Master who has authored or co-authored books including Use of the Sea, Fundamentals of Marine Service Technology and ABYC marine trades certification guides.

All product entries submitted for the 2022 IBEX Innovation Awards are required to have met the rules and regulations of the program and be from a contracted 2022 exhibiting company.

For more information on IBEX 2022, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, please visit www.ibexshow.com.