Evoy launches new electric engine, announces partnerships

This year in Cannes, Evoy will launch their prototype of the Outboard Storm - a 300-hp electric outboard motor systems with 225-kW continuous power.

Evoy designs electric outboard and inboard motor systems ranging from 120 hp to 400 hp continuous and has so far released the Outboard Breeze (120 hp and 90 kW continuous power and 185 hp peak); and the Inboard Hurricane (400 hp with 300 kW continuous power and 800 hp peak) to commercial and recreational customers in 10 countries.

Evoy is also announcing 3 major partnerships. The first is with Finnish brand Axopar. Together with Evoy, Axopar is launching an electric version of the 25 feet, with the first prototype showcased on the water in Cannes by the Electric Marina.

“Axopar is excited to join forces with innovators that challenge the status quo of the industry. Our partnership with Evoy is a perfect example of two great companies, on a joint mission, to expand the boating community and offer new ways of mobility for the future,” says Jan-Erik Viitala, founding partner, Axopar.

The founder and CEO of Evoy, Leif A. Stavøstrand adds “We are very happy to partner up with Axopar as we really love their brand, product and crew. Evoy and Axopar have similar value propositions to our customers, where exploration and adventure is in the high-seat”.

Another major partnership is with French Iguana Yachts. Together with Evoy they are launching their first fully electric amphibious and foiling boat fitted with a 300 hp Evoy electric outboard.

Lastly, Evoy is also launching a partnership with Goldfish. Together Goldfish and Evoy will launch a series of electric X10 (single installation) and 43 Ocean (twin installation) to be delivered next spring.